Kleber (Achilles) is considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber played an important role -- especially on the defensive end -- in Saturday's Game 1 upset over the Clippers, but he continues to deal with discomfort in his right Achilles, which also plagued him for the final weeks of the regular season. Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Kleber has been "a little sore the last couple of days," and he noted that the forward was only able to participate in parts of Monday's practice. Chances are, Kleber will continue to play through the issue, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next 24 hours.