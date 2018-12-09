Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Monday
Kleber is questionable for Monday's game against Orlando, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After being held out of Saturday's contest against the Rockets due to undisclosed reasons, Kleber remains questionable for Monday's date against the Magic. If Kleber remains absent, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely get the bulk of minutes off the bench Monday.
