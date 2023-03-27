Kleber is questionable for Monday's matchup against Indiana due to right hamstring injury recovery.

Kelber came off the bench Sunday and scored 14 points (4-9 FG) in 32 minutes, but he may take a seat for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set to manage the left hamstring injury that sidelined him for three months earlier in the season. If that's the case, Christian Wood, Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and Josh Green would all be candidates for increased roles.