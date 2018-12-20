Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Thursday
Kleber (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets and has been in and out of the lineup recently while nursing a sprained toe. Kleber will likely end up being a game-time decision Thursday.
