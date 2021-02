Kleber (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber missed Tuesday's action against the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, but he could return Thursday. Kristaps Porzingis (back) is questionable as well. If both players are sidelined, coach Rick Carlisle will likely have to hand out more minutes to James Johnson, Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell and/or Wes Iwundu.