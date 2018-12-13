Kleber (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Kleber played through a seemingly minor toe sprain in Wednesday's win over the Hawks, posting seven points and three rebounds across 17 minutes, but he's now back on the injury report for the second night of a back-to-back set. Look for Kleber's status to be confirmed closer to tip-off.