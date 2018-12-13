Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable vs. Phoenix
Kleber (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber played through a seemingly minor toe sprain in Wednesday's win over the Hawks, posting seven points and three rebounds across 17 minutes, but he's now back on the injury report for the second night of a back-to-back set. Look for Kleber's status to be confirmed closer to tip-off.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.