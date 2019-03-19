Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable Wednesday
Kleber (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Kleber's X-rays returned negative, and there's some hope he can play as soon as Wednesday. Chances are, he'll test things out during morning shootaround to see if he can take the floor. There's no reason to rush Kleber back, however, considering the Mavs' place in the standings.
