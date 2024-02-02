Kleber is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a nasal fracture, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Kleber has appeared in eight of the Mavericks' last nine contests after returning from a broken toe, averaging 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 19.0 minutes per game. However, he's now dealing with a broken nose, though he won't have to wear a mask if he's cleared to suit up, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. Dereck Lively is also questionable with a nasal fracture, so Dallas may be without two of its top frontcourt options versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.