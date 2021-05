Kleber is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a sore right Achilles, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber has battled soreness in the area for the last few games, but he hasn't missed any time since sitting out an April 22 win over the Lakers. If he's ultimately cleared to play, he'll likely continue to hold down a starting spot alongside Dwight Powell, as Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is on track to remain out Tuesday night.