Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ready to return Monday
Kleber (illness) is available Monday against the Clippers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
Kleber is slated to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. His return will push Dirk Nowitzki back to a bench role. Since moving into the starting lineup at the end of January (eight games), Kleber has posted averages of 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes.
