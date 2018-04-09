Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Records career-high 10 rebounds
Kleber tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to Philadelphia.
Kleber produced his first career double-double, including 10 rebounds. He has had an interesting season, including a period as the starter and times when he wasn't even in the rotation. At this stage, he doesn't look to possess too much upside and will not warrant selection in next season's draft, except perhaps in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores nine points in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....