Kleber tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Kleber produced his first career double-double, including 10 rebounds. He has had an interesting season, including a period as the starter and times when he wasn't even in the rotation. At this stage, he doesn't look to possess too much upside and will not warrant selection in next season's draft, except perhaps in deeper leagues.