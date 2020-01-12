Kleber contributed 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 win over the 76ers.

Kleber finished with three swats for the fifth time through 38 appearances this season and continues to produce decent numbers with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined of late. It's unclear whether Porzingis will be ready to return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Warriors, but if not Kleber can likely be expected to draw another start at power forward in order to match up with Golden State's Draymond Green.