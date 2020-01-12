Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Records three rejections
Kleber contributed 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 win over the 76ers.
Kleber finished with three swats for the fifth time through 38 appearances this season and continues to produce decent numbers with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined of late. It's unclear whether Porzingis will be ready to return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Warriors, but if not Kleber can likely be expected to draw another start at power forward in order to match up with Golden State's Draymond Green.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Another strong performance•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-double in Tuesday's start•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Spot start Tuesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.