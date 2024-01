Kleber will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Kleber made a spot start Monday with Derrick Jones sidelined with a calf injury, but he'll return to the bench with Jones back in action Wednesday. In two games since returning from a 31-game absence due to a toe injury, Kleber is averaging 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during 15.0 minutes per game.