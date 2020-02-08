Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Rejoins starting five
Kleber is in the starting lineup Saturday at Charlotte.
Kleber came off the bench Friday but is back in the starting five Saturday for the fourth time in the last five games. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.8 minutes during that stretch.
