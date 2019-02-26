Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Remains in bench role
Kleber will come off the bench Monday against the Clippers, MavStats reports.
Kleber was expected to rejoin the first unit after missing Saturday's game due to illness, but Dirk Nowitzki will make his second straight start at power forward. It's unclear as to whether this is a permanent change, although clarity surrounding Kleber's role should emerge in the near future.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ready to return Monday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ill, out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Fails to score Friday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Posts 12 points, four blocks in win•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Just misses first double-double•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.