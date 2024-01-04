site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Remains sidelined
RotoWire Staff
Kleber (toe) won't play in Friday's game versus Portland.
Kleber's absence streak will extend to 28 games Friday due to a dislocated left toe. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.
