Kleber (COVID-19 protocols) remains out ahead of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Kleber is part of a group of four Mavericks who have missed an extended period due to the league's health and safety protocols. According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, Kleber's condition is improving as he recovers from COVID-19, but his three teammates are further along in the process of gaining clearance to rejoin the team. All three of those players -- (Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson -- were in attendance for Monday's loss to the Nuggets and have all been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's contest, Kleber, meanwhile, remains away from the team and has not been cleared for any team activities.