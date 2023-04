Bullock won't play in the season finale Sunday against the Spurs due to injury recovery from a previous right hamstring injury.

Kleber is one of several Mavericks players that won't play in the season finale with the team out of playoff contention. Kleber struggled with injuries all season long and only logged 37 appearances, starting in five of those contests. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.