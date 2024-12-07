Kleber (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Kleber is under the weather and will not play Saturday. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Thunder. With Kleber sidelined, P.J. Washington and Quentin Grimes are in line to see an uptick in playing time.
