Kleber (knee) will not play Sunday against Cleveland. "He's not 100-percent so we're gonna err on the side of caution," said coach Rick Carlisle. "We'll try to get him ready to practice Tuesday."

A sore knee will keep Kleber on the sideline Sunday -- two days after he played 31 minutes off the bench in a loss to the Lakers. Expect Dwight Powell to pick up increased minutes Sunday, while Boban Marjanovic could also carve out some time off the bench.