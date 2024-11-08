Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Kleber will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. The big man was deemed doubtful before being ruled out, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus Denver. With P.J. Washington also ruled out, Naji Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are both candidates for an uptick in playing time.