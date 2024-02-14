Kleber (toe) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Kleber has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a right small toe dislocation. The 31-year-old big man hasn't suffered any setback, but Dallas is opting to play it cautiously with the injury that caused him to miss a lengthy period earlier this season. Kleber should be available to suit up against Phoenix on Feb. 22 after the All-Star Break.