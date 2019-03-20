Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ruled out Wednesday
Kleber (wrist) will not play Wednesday against the Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber sprained his left wrist earlier in the week, and while X-Rays revealed no structural damage, the big man will be held out Wednesday amid lingering soreness. Given that the Mavs are on the first night of a back-to-back, Kleber could be at risk of missing Thursday's game in Sacramento, as well.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.