Kleber (wrist) will not play Wednesday against the Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber sprained his left wrist earlier in the week, and while X-Rays revealed no structural damage, the big man will be held out Wednesday amid lingering soreness. Given that the Mavs are on the first night of a back-to-back, Kleber could be at risk of missing Thursday's game in Sacramento, as well.