Kleber was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles, contributing five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

The 29-year-old has easily his worst game of the playoffs, missing all three of his attempts from the field. Before Sunday's dud, Kleber was averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers on 61.1 percent field-goal shooting over his first three games in the playoffs. The fourth-year forward will hope to bounce back from the field in Game 5 on Wednesday.