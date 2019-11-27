Kleber finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 loss to the Clippers.

Kleber had been listed as probable due to a right knee contusion and felt good enough to give it a go. However, he went scoreless for the first time since the season opener. Kleber continues to split minutes at center with Dwight Powell, and the latter is the typically the better contributor for fantasy purposes. Moreover, on nights like this when Boban Marjanovic sees some action, Kleber has another big man to compete with for playing time.