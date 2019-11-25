Kleber posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Sunday's 137-123 win against the Rockets.

Kleber lead the second unit in both points and minutes (25) in the win. This season, the 27-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 26.1 minutes per game, both of which are career highs. It is unlikely Kleber receives more playing time as Dwight Powell and Kristaps Porzingis both already play over 25 minutes per game at power forward and center, respectively.