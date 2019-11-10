Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 11 points in spot start
Kleber tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 victory over Memphis.
Kleber replaced Kristaps Porzingis (rest) in the starting lineup, ending with 11 points in just 23 minutes. The low playing time was a common theme amongst the starters as the Mavericks blew the game out early. Kleber has put together a nice start to the season, putting up fringe top-100 numbers. He doesn't have a lot of upside and so, is not a must-roster player in competitive formats.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.