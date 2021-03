Kleber had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six boards in Wednesday's win over the Clippers.

With Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) sidelined, Kleber took on an increased role and played a season-high 41 minutes of action. The rangy big man is not much of a fantasy consideration in season-long leagues, but he'll gain some appeal in DFS contests if Finney-Smith misses any additional time.