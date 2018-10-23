Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 12 points in Monday's win
Kleber contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over the Bulls.
Kleber continues to make his mark from beyond the arc (five-for-10 on the year), and this was by far his best overall showing through the first three games of the season. Nevertheless, Kleber likely shouldn't be counted on outside of the deepest leagues.
