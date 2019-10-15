Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 14 points in 21 minutes
Kleber tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 107-70 win over the Thunder.
Kleber filled in as the starting center in place of Dwight Powell (hamstring) and showcased his well-rounded skillset, sinking two treys. Powell has already been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason, which means Kleber is potentially in line to draw another start in Thursday's matchup versus the Clippers.
