Kleber amassed 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss to Portland.

Kleber was in the starting lineup, matching up with the Portland frontcourt. He put up serviceable numbers in just 25 minutes of action. Dwight Powell (hamstring) is slated to start practicing Monday and could be back in the lineup this week. As long as he is out of action, Kleber could have a small amount of streaming value.