Kleber produced 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven boards, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes of a 109-106 win against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Kleber came off the bench but had the third-most playing time of the game as Dallas scraped out a three-point win. His 14 points tied him for the team high as Dallas spread out the scoring load among the entire team with nine players in double-digits. Despite his role as a reserve, Kleber is still playing starters minutes, and making major contributions to his team's 3-1 start.