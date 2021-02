Kleber recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes Saturday in a 134-132 win over Golden State.

Saturday's game marked his first start in which he scored more than 10 points. Starting alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has lowered Kleber's scoring output compared to when he was on the bench. Kleber is averaging 5.3 points as a starter this season, 3.5 less than as a bench player.