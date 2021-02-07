Kleber recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 134-132 win over Golden State.

After a prolonged absence following his positive COVID-19 test, Kleber has generally looked good in his first four games back in action. He cleared 30 minutes for the second time during that stretch Saturday, shooting the ball well from distance while also making an impact in other categories. After Kristaps Porzingis, Kleber looks like the most reliable fantasy option among the Mavs' remaining big men. With a four-game week on tap for Dallas, Kleber could be an appealing pickup in 12- or 14-team leagues.