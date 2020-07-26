Kleber produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Pacers.

Kleber got hot from beyond the arc while filling in as the starting center in place of Kristaps Porzingis, who forgot to get tested Saturday and was forced to sit this one out. Kleber has seen a boost in value since Dwight Powell (Achilles) was lost for the season, but it remains to be seen how many minutes Kleber will earn going forward assuming coach Rick Carlisle continues to employ Porzingis at center more often than not.