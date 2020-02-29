Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores eight points on Friday
Kleber contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks during Friday's 126-118 loss to the Heat.
Along with Kristaps Porzingis, Kleber primarily guarded the paint on defense and shot from the perimeter on offense. Despite the lackluster shooting, he led both the bench in rebounds (six) and the team in blocks (two). The 28-year-old has averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks since his 26-point performance on Feb. 21.
