Kleber (undisclosed) registered five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a block across 12 minutes off the bench in Friday's 110-105 loss against the Magic.

Kleber sat the preseason opener but returned here and looked decent, though he wasn't eye-popping by any means. He's expected to hold a bench role throughout the season in a frontcourt that also features the likes of Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood and JaVale McGee.