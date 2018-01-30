Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores nine points in Monday's loss
Kleber contributed nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in 15 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.
Among the 10 Mavericks who saw the floor, Kleber saw fewer minutes than all but two (Salah Mejri and Kyle Collinsworth). Kleber's role and minutes fluctuate pretty wildly from game to game, as evidenced by the fact that he dropped eight points, four boards, three dimes, three steals, two blocks, and two threes in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. However, Kleber is mostly hit or miss when it comes to fantasy, and more often than not it's the latter.
