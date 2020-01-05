Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores season-high 24 points
Kleber totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 loss to the Hornets.
Kleber continues to thrive with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on the sidelines. He ended with a season-high 24 points including a career-high six three-pointers. He has been a top-60 player over the last week and should have at least one more game before Porzingis returns to action. If you grabbed him, you simply need to hang on and see what happens in the next few games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Another strong performance•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-double in Tuesday's start•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Spot start Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores seven in 18 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Posts decent scoring effort•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.