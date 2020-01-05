Kleber totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 loss to the Hornets.

Kleber continues to thrive with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on the sidelines. He ended with a season-high 24 points including a career-high six three-pointers. He has been a top-60 player over the last week and should have at least one more game before Porzingis returns to action. If you grabbed him, you simply need to hang on and see what happens in the next few games.