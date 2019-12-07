Kleber had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards and one assist in a 130-84 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday.

The addition of Kristaps Porzingis hasn't negatively impacted Kleber's value as much as some may have expected. The 27-year old is seeing career-highs in points, threes, rebounds and free-throw percentage on a career-high 24.8 minutes per game. More of a fringe-standard league guy, Kleber isn't a must-own player as long as the Mavericks' frontcourt trio is healthy.