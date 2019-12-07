Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores seven in 18 minutes
Kleber had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards and one assist in a 130-84 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday.
The addition of Kristaps Porzingis hasn't negatively impacted Kleber's value as much as some may have expected. The 27-year old is seeing career-highs in points, threes, rebounds and free-throw percentage on a career-high 24.8 minutes per game. More of a fringe-standard league guy, Kleber isn't a must-own player as long as the Mavericks' frontcourt trio is healthy.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...