Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Season-high five blocks in loss
Kleber posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Hawks.
Kleber has established himself as one of the better shot-blockers in the league. Saturday's five swats marked a season high, and his block percentage of 3.9 ranks 19th in the league. In nine February games, Kleber is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...