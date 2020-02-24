Kleber posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Hawks.

Kleber has established himself as one of the better shot-blockers in the league. Saturday's five swats marked a season high, and his block percentage of 3.9 ranks 19th in the league. In nine February games, Kleber is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists.