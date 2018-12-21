Kleber (toe) posted four points (2-3 FG) and two rebounds across eight minutes in Thursday's loss to the Clippers.

Kleber was considered questionable for Thursday's game with a lingering toe injury, but he did end up seeing some time off the bench in Los Angeles. It's unclear if the toe is still bothering Kleber, but the German has seen fewer minutes than normal over the last week or so.

More News
Our Latest Stories