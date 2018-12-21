Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Sees limited action Thursday
Kleber (toe) posted four points (2-3 FG) and two rebounds across eight minutes in Thursday's loss to the Clippers.
Kleber was considered questionable for Thursday's game with a lingering toe injury, but he did end up seeing some time off the bench in Los Angeles. It's unclear if the toe is still bothering Kleber, but the German has seen fewer minutes than normal over the last week or so.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...