Kleber (knee) will be sidelined for approximately 6-8 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kleber sat out Wednesday against Cleveland due to his right knee sprain, and he's since been diagnosed with a torn right hamstring that should keep him off the court until at least late January. He drew considerable playing time off the bench over the first few months of the season and averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. Christian Wood and Davis Bertans are candidates to see increased run while Kleber is sidelined.