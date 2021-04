Kleber (back) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Detroit.

A bruised lower-back has hindered Kleber for the last few games, but he'll be available Thursday on a night when the Mavs will likely be without both Luka Doncic (elbow) and Dorian Finney-Smith (lower leg). Kleber finished Tuesday's blowout win over the Warriors with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two threes and a block in 21 minutes.