Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Set to return
Kleber (knee) will be available Tuesday against the Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he'll rejoin the rotation Tuesday with nearly a full week off since his last appearance.
