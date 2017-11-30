Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Sets career-highs in scoring and rebounding against Nets
Kleber set a career-high in scoring and rebounding on Wednesday, as he amassed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT) and seven rebounds in a 109-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
This was only the second time all season Kleber has reached double figures in scoring, as the 16 points here obliterated his previous career-high. In addition, his seven rebounds also set a career-high, as his usage continues to rise. These sort of numbers may become a trend too, as he should see a rise in minutes for one of the worst teams in the NBA. The fact that he took 11 shots only adds to his intrigue, as it's very possible that he will remain the starting power forward for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.