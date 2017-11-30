Kleber set a career-high in scoring and rebounding on Wednesday, as he amassed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT) and seven rebounds in a 109-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

This was only the second time all season Kleber has reached double figures in scoring, as the 16 points here obliterated his previous career-high. In addition, his seven rebounds also set a career-high, as his usage continues to rise. These sort of numbers may become a trend too, as he should see a rise in minutes for one of the worst teams in the NBA. The fact that he took 11 shots only adds to his intrigue, as it's very possible that he will remain the starting power forward for the remainder of the season.