Coach Rick Carlisle said Kleber (COVID-19 protocols) will be available Monday against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old has missed the past 11 games while going through the league's health and safety protocols, but he was on the bench with his teammates Saturday and can retake the court Monday versus Phoenix. Kleber was averaging 24.3 minutes before landing in the protocol, but he may have some limitations related to conditioning coming out of the three-week absence.