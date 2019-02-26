Kleber (illness) managed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and two blocks across 18 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-112 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Kleber ceded the start at power forward to Dirk Nowitzki, who outpaced him by eight minutes of playing time. The 27-year-old has been an inconsistent source of points and rebounds for fantasy owners in deeper formats this season, with a scoreless effort over 18 minutes versus the Nuggets last Friday serving as the latest example of his occasional scoring downturns. Nevertheless, with Nowitzki no longer suited to logging true starter's minutes for an extended stretch, it appears likely that Kleber will return to the first unit in relatively short order.