Kleber supplied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 103-94 victory over Phoenix.

Kleber was efficient from the field and managed to contribute on both ends of the court while filling out the stat sheet admirably. He's now scored in double digits in two of the three games during the current series while averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game throughout the postseason.