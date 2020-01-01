Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Spot start Tuesday
Kleber will start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) a late scratch, Kleber will get the nod at power forward. In five prior starts this season, he's averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.8 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores seven in 18 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Posts decent scoring effort•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Status uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 11 in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...