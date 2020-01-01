Play

Kleber will start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) a late scratch, Kleber will get the nod at power forward. In five prior starts this season, he's averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.8 minutes.

